United Way Of The Brazos Valley Invitation About Upcoming Events And Volunteer Opportunities

United Way of the Brazos Valley vice-president Peggi Goss visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about Friday’s “Boo Book Bash”, distributing books to children during the “Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan” event, an invitation to register for Thanksgiving meal baskets for the Rotary Club of Aggieland that will be delivered November 18, and an invitation to plate and/or deliver Thanksgiving meals as part of the 39th “Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley” event.

