United Way Of The Brazos Valley Ending Campaign Year Over Goal In Some Areas, But Short Overall

United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) is within $140,000 dollars of its campaign goal of $1.7 million.

UWBV president Alison Prince said two bright spots included exceeding the goal of raising money from community giving events and exceeding the goal of raising grant money that pays for programs outside their 26 partner agencies.

Prince anticipates full grants will be given to the organization’s partner agencies.

And she announced the chairman of next year’s campaign is Max Crawford of KBTX Media.

