United Way Of The Brazos Valley Begins Collecting Children’s Books For Future Distribution

United Way of the Brazos Valley vice president Peggi Goss visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about a children’s book collection that event that has started throughout UWBV’s service area.

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

Beginning March 2, United Way of the Brazos Valley is celebrating National Reading Month with a month-long community book drive, collecting new and gently used children’s books. United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Early Literacy Programs work to promote early literacy and access to books across the Brazos Valley. Book donation bins will be available at local businesses across the Brazos Valley.

United Way of the Brazos Valley will distribute the donated books to children through their free book giveaway events throughout the year. At these events, children get to select their own book to take home with them from a wide variety of topics and reading levels. Book Bash events are held throughout the year including Bunny Book Bash, Boo! Book Bash and Jingle Book Bash, as well as smaller book giveaway efforts supported by United Way of the Brazos Valley’s workplace campaign business partners.

United Way of the Brazos Valley is asking the community to donate books for infants, toddlers, children and teens. The types of books that are needed the most are infant board books and early reader children’s books, pre-K through third grade. Bilingual books are also needed for children in the Brazos Valley.

“Education starts early,” said Peggi Goss, Vice President Community Impact at United Way of the Brazos Valley. “The longer we wait, the harder it is to gain ground if a student gets behind. We want to make sure parents know at the very beginning how important it is to interact with their children by reading early and often.”

Two-thirds of children living in poverty grow up with no books at home. Studies show that the number of books in the home is directly linked to reading achievement. Children who grow up with access to books in their homes reach a higher level of education. United Way of the Brazos Valley is tackling this issue to support early literacy for all children.

“Even in the third grade, the first time their reading ability is measured, [success in] those third grade scores impact high school graduations,” Goss said. “We are focused on making sure children have access to early reading and parents are able to spend time reading to their children in order to make them more successful in their education throughout life.”

Donation bins will be available at the following locations across the Brazos Valley:

• United Way of the Brazos Valley Office – 1716 Briarcrest Dr., Suite 155, Bryan, TX 77802

• First Financial Bank locations:

o 1716 Briarcrest Dr., Ste. 400 Bryan, TX 77802

o 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX 77802

o 3400 E. State Hwy. 21, Bryan, TX 77808

o 2305 Texas Ave. S., College Station, TX 77840

o 4450 State Hwy. 6 S., College Station, TX 77845

• Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce – 117 S. Lasalle St., Navasota, TX 77868

• University Title Company – 1021 University Dr. E., College Station TX 77840

• Enterprise Rent-A-Car – 1820 Hwy 290 W., Brenham, TX 77833

• Allen Samuels Chevrolet Buick GMC – 4556 Hwy 6, Hearne, TX 77859

• Kawasaki of Caldwell – 185 TX-36, Caldwell, TX 77836

• Brookshire Brothers – 403 E. Main St., Madisonville, TX 77864

United Way of the Brazos Valley’s next Book Bash, Bunny Book Bash, will take place on April 9 at Post Oak Mall. For more information visit, uwbv.org/early-literacy-program