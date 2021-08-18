United Way Of The Brazos Valley Asking For Your Votes To Receive A $25,000 Dollar Grant

For at least five years, United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) has been investigating how to provide transportation for low income people getting to and from medical appointments.

United Way vice president Peggi Goss says Texas A&M mechanical engineering students created a website connecting patients to volunteer drivers.

Now, United Way is asking everyone to go to their website and vote for their project to receive a $25,000 dollar grant to cover costs.

Click HERE to be directed to the link from the UWBV website to vote.

Goss says you can vote every day through August 27th.

The top 40 out of 200 finalists, who were chosen from 2,000 applicants, will receive 25 thousand dollars.

Click below for comments from Peggi Goss, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

United Way of the Brazos Valley needs community support to win a $25,000 grant from State Farm to fund their Ride2Health program. This rideshare program connects local volunteer drivers to patients needing transportation to non-emergency health care appointments, mental health services and pharmacies.

United Way of the Brazos Valley has been selected as one of the top 200 finalists out of 2,000 nationwide applications. The next step in the grant process is an online vote to decide the top 40 programs to receive funding.

United Way of the Brazos Valley is the only finalist from the Brazos Valley, and one of only 15 organizations selected from the state of Texas.

The voting period begins Aug. 18 and runs until 11:00 pm CST on Aug. 27. Individuals can place up to 10 votes per day during the voting period, for a grand total of 100 votes per person.

Community members are encouraged to go online each day and vote to support this vital program by visiting neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2039903. The link to vote is also available on the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s homepage at uwbv.org.

This $25,000 grant will allow United Way of the Brazos Valley to pilot the program with three local organizations and their patients, including Health For All, HealthPoint and the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (BVCASA).

Lack of transportation options can be a significant barrier to accessing health care, mental health services and related preventative services in the Brazos Valley. Nearly 17% of the Brazos Valley population are without health insurance and nearly 20% are living at or below the poverty line. Lack of insurance and low-income are indicators of not obtaining adequate medical care and/or life-saving medications.

“Ride2Health is designed to provide a viable, economical and sustainable solution to non-emergency medical transportation services for low-income individuals and families,” Said Peggi Goss, Vice President Community Impact at United Way of the Brazos Valley. “The program will partner with healthcare organizations and utilize a website designed to connect the volunteer drivers with pre-qualified patients in need of a ride to health care appointments and pharmacies.”

Accessing preventative and maintenance health care is also critical to reducing return visits to emergency rooms and local hospitals and reducing the strain on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to transport non-emergency medical patients.

Program data shows that Ride2Health could reduce transportation-based no shows and missed appointments, which occur 21% of the time as reported by providers in the program pilot. Reducing no show rates will allow for the overall better use of healthcare resources and will improve equal access to said resources.

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. To learn more about United Way and to vote for Ride2Health, visit uwbv.org.