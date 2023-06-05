United Way of the Brazos Valley announces its next round of Community Impact Grant recipients.

UWBV will annually invest $350,000 across 28 area nonprofits over the next two years.

Razen Thomas, grant reviewer and incoming board chair, says it’s about more than funding their partners. She says bringing them into their network can make a huge impact.

“We hear that a lot when we talk to our partners. The networking and assistance that they give each other is really valuable too,” says Thomas.

The community impact grant application is a competitive process that takes place every two years.

Teams of volunteers review the grant applications and conduct site visits.

2023 – 2025 Community Impact Grant recipients:

Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living

Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center Inc.

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc.

Family Promise of Bryan-College Station

Grimes Health Resource Center

Health For All

Madison Health Resource Center

North Bryan Community Center

OnRamp

Project Unity

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas

Scotty’s House

Sexual Assault Resource Center

Son-Shine Outreach Center

SOS Ministries

Texas Ramp Project

The Prenatal Clinic

The REACH Project

Twin City Mission

Unbound Now

Voices for Children CASA of Brazos Valley

Click below to hear the United Way of the Brazos Valley update:

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley Announces Community Impact Grant Recipients” on Spreaker.