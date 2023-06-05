United Way of the Brazos Valley announces its next round of Community Impact Grant recipients.
UWBV will annually invest $350,000 across 28 area nonprofits over the next two years.
Razen Thomas, grant reviewer and incoming board chair, says it’s about more than funding their partners. She says bringing them into their network can make a huge impact.
“We hear that a lot when we talk to our partners. The networking and assistance that they give each other is really valuable too,” says Thomas.
The community impact grant application is a competitive process that takes place every two years.
Teams of volunteers review the grant applications and conduct site visits.
2023 – 2025 Community Impact Grant recipients:
- Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas
- Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley
- Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living
- Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse
- Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center Inc.
- Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity
- Catholic Charities of Central Texas
- Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc.
- Family Promise of Bryan-College Station
- Grimes Health Resource Center
- Health For All
- Madison Health Resource Center
- North Bryan Community Center
- OnRamp
- Project Unity
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas
- Scotty’s House
- Sexual Assault Resource Center
- Son-Shine Outreach Center
- SOS Ministries
- Texas Ramp Project
- The Prenatal Clinic
- The REACH Project
- Twin City Mission
- Unbound Now
- Voices for Children CASA of Brazos Valley
Click below to hear the United Way of the Brazos Valley update:
Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley Announces Community Impact Grant Recipients” on Spreaker.