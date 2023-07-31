Union Pacific Train Derailment In B/CS Affects Vehicular Traffic

A Union Pacific (UP) train derailment Monday afternoon resulted in no injuries.

A UP spokeswoman says approximately five cars left the tracks northwest of the intersection of Wellborn Road and Raymond Stotzer Parkway.

No hazardous materials were involved.

The derailment took place around 2:30 p.m. Just before 7 p.m., Bryan police reported Finfeather Road was blocked to thru traffic between Villa Maria and Peppertree in order for heavy machinery to assist with the derailment. Area residents will still have access to their apartments.

UP says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.