Union Pacific Temporarily Closing Access From F&B Road To Wellborn Road

News release from Texas A&M university:

Union Pacific Railroad announced road work is scheduled Jan. 13-17 in the right-of-way of F&B Road near the intersection with Wellborn Road. This means drivers will not be able to access Wellborn Road via F&B.

The work is expected to begin Thursday, Jan. 13, at 8 a.m. and should conclude Monday, Jan. 17, by 5 p.m. The full closure of F&B Road will be between Agronomy and Wellborn roads.

Wellborn Road and the north driveway of the General Services Complex will remain open throughout construction. Detours will be in place.