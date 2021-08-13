Union Pacific Steam Locomotive Returning To The Brazos Valley

For the second time in three years, Union Pacific (UP) railroad’s steam locomotive will be coming through the Brazos Valley.

Big Boy No. 4014 will be on display in Texas at two locations…in Fort Worth on August 14 and in Houston on August 17th.

The engine will be passing through but will not be stopping in Bryan/College Station.

The steam engine will stop in Hearne the afternoon of Sunday the 15th and spend the night.

The engine will leave Monday morning the 16th at eight and will pass through B/CS before making brief stops in Navasota and Hempstead before stopping in Houston and being on display in Houston on Tuesday the 17th.

The engine last visited the Brazos Valley in November 2019.

Click HERE to be directed to the Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 webpage.

Sunday, August 15

Fort Worth, Texas One block east of 825 E. 9th St

Depart 8:00 a.m. CT

Midlothian, Texas North 9th Street Crossing

Arrival 9:15 a.m. CT

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

Waxahachie, Texas Ferris St. Crossing

Arrival 10:00 a.m. CT

Depart 10:15 a.m. CT

Ennis, Texas Ennis St & Main St.

Arrival 10:45 a.m. CT

Depart 11:30 a.m. CT

Corsicana, Texas S. 12th Street Crossing

Arrival 12:15 p.m. CT

Depart 12:30 p.m. CT

Mexia, Texas E. Commerce Street

Arrival 1:30 p.m. CT

Depart 2:15 p.m. CT

Hearne, Texas 2003 Market St.

Arrival 4:15 p.m. CT

Monday, August 16

Hearne, Texas 2003 Market St.

Depart 8:00 a.m. CT

Navasota, Texas Lee Street Crossing

Arrival 10:40 a.m. CT

Depart 11:25 a.m. CT

Hempstead, Texas Wilkins St. Crossing

Arrival 12:25 a.m. CT

Depart 1:10 p.m. CT

Houston, Texas 902 Washington Avenue

Arrival 4:00 p.m. CT

Tuesday, August 17

Houston, Texas 902 Washington Avenue

On Display: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, August 18

Houston, Texas 902 Washington Avenue

Depart 8:00 a.m. CT