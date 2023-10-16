Union Pacific Returns To A Bryan Derailment Site To Transfer LP Gas

Motorists in the area of Wellborn Road and F&B road in Bryan will notice activity along the railroad tracks from Monday through Wednesday (October 16-18, 2023).

A city of Bryan spokeswoman says the fire department’s mobile command center will be at the scene of a train derailment that took place on July 31st.

Union Pacific will be transferring L-P gas from six rail cars that were damaged into six other tank cars.

During the transfer of the odorless gas, air monitoring will be done on a continuous basis.

Starting Monday morning, Union Pacific Railroad will be transferring Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG – non-odorized) from six rail cars damaged in the July 31 derailment into six other tank cars for transportation out of town.

Work will be completed in the area of F&B Road and Wellborn Road.

The plan calls for two cars to be transferred daily over three days and should not require any road closures.

During the process, the Bryan Fire Department will set up the region’s mobile command unit to enhance coordination with all organizations involved in the transfer.

There will be no impact to the public or environment during this process and air monitoring will be conducted continuously throughout the transfer operation.