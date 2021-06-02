Union Pacific Being Paid More Than $1 Million For A New Railroad Crossing On Rock Prairie Road In College Station

The College Station city council has agreed to pay Union Pacific railroad (UP) just over $1 million dollars to replace the crossing signals at Rock Prairie Road near Wellborn Road.

Assistant public works director Emily Fisher said the city submitted its request to UP in May 2017 for the new crossing. It’s part of replacing the two lane asphalt stretch of Rock Prairie between Wellborn Road and Holleman with a three lane concrete roadway.

The city is paying UP for the right of way, building the crossing signal, and maintaining it for the next 20 years.

Fisher says it will take about six weeks to collect bids, then the council will consider awarding a contract. After that, the construction period is projected at 12 months.

When construction begins on the nearly $7.4 million dollar project, Fisher says Rock Prairie traffic will be limited to one lane.

Click HERE to read and download the 44 page document from the May 27, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the May 27, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers include Emily Fisher and mayor Karl Mooney.

