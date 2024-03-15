Union Employees For Kroger Stores In College Station And Bryan Among Those Ratifying A New Contract

Kroger store union employees in Bryan, College Station, and the Houston region overwhelmingly approve a new contract.

The website of local 455 of the united food and commercial workers union said the three year contract was approved by 98 percent of meat department employees and 99 percent of store clerks.

The UFCW website also said the new contract includes an undisclosed wage increase, reducing the number of hours that are required for affected employees to qualify for health insurance, reducing the employee’s cost of health insurance premiums by 40 percent, and receiving an undisclosed ratification bonus.

Kroger corporate officials did not respond to a WTAW News invitation to comment, and Kroger’s website does not have a news release about the new contract.