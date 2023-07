The city of Bryan’s parks and recreation director has died.

The unexpected death of 67 year old David Schmitz was announced Saturday by a city spokeswoman.

Schmitz returned to the city of Bryan in July 2021 as interim director and was named director for the second time in November 2021.

That was after Schmitz spent nine years as College Station’s parks and recreation director.

That followed Schmitz’s first stint as Bryan’s director between 1999 and 2008.