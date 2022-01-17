Unexpected Death Of Bryan City Councilman Flynn Adcock

First term Bryan city councilman Flynn Adcock has unexpectedly died.

A news release from the city did not have circumstances of Adcock’s death.

Mayor Andrew Nelson declined a WTAW News interview request. The mayor stated in the city’s news release that “Flynn was a great Councilmember and a good friend,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. “He was always well-prepared for meetings and always had the best interest of the entire city at heart. Our condolences are with his family as they navigate this difficult situation.”

The city’s news release also stated that family requests privacy at this time.

Adcock was in his second year of his first term representing single member district four, where he lived since 1992.

Adcock, who recently retired from Texas A&M AgriLife Research, had served as a board member and chair of the BTU board of directors and before that chair and member of the Bryan parks and recreation advisory board.

News release from the city of Bryan:

The City of Bryan is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Single Member District 4 City Council Member Flynn Adcock.

Adcock was elected to Single Member District 4 on Nov. 3, 2020 and was sworn into office on Nov. 12, 2020.

Adcock was extremely involved in the community. He recently retired from Texas A&M University AgriLife Research, where he served as Assistant Director at the Center for North American Studies in the Department of Agricultural Economics. As an economist, Councilmember Adcock specializes in International Trade and Marketing, Economic Impact Analysis, and Microeconomics. He earned BS (1986) and MS (1992) degrees in Economics as well as an MS in Finance (1998), all from Texas A&M University.

Councilmember Adcock served in various volunteer positions in the community. Most recently, he was a Board member and Chair of the BTU Board of Directors, and before that Chair and member of the Bryan Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and as a member of the Community Development Advisory Committee. He served on the Hospice Brazos Valley board of directors and is a past-President of both the Kiwanis Club and the Brazos Valley Republican Club. In addition, he was a member of the Memorial Forest Neighborhood Association and was a founding member of The Oaks Neighborhood Association.

Councilmember Adcock lived in District 4 since 1992.

Through this dedicated service, Adcock made a significant impact on the community.

“Flynn was a great Councilmember and a good friend,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. “He was always well-prepared for meetings and always had the best interest of the entire city at heart. Our condolences are with his family as they navigate this difficult situation.”

The family requests privacy at this time.