Undrafted Aggie Quenton Jackson Signs with Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have signed undrafted Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson to an Exhibit 10 contract.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>All he needs is an opportunity ✊<br><br>Go be great, Q! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GigEm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#GigEm</a> <a href=”https://t.co/Vs1NNW8MWt”>pic.twitter.com/Vs1NNW8MWt</a></p>— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) <a href=”https://twitter.com/aggiembk/status/1540309387318812674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum-salary contract that counts towards a team’s 20-man offseason roster limit, but doesn’t count against the cap unless the player makes the regular season roster.

Jackson played in 40 games for the Aggies in 2021-22, averaging a team-high 14.8 points per contest.