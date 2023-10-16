Unauthorized Person Arrested For Getting Inside Consolidated High School

Someone was able to get into Consolidated High School last Friday without permission.

A Brazos County sheriff’s office spokesman tells WTAW News that a 17 year old who does not attend Consol was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Samuel Dewett of Bryan, who did not sign in at the front desk, was found in the gym.

He told deputies that he was trying to hang out with his friends.

Dewett, who was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,000 dollars.

A College Station ISD spokesman tells WTAW News that the district had no additional information to release about what happened after Consol parents were sent the following e-mail:

“Dear Families of AMCHS Students: An individual was identified on campus today who is not a student at AMCHS. Campus administration responded promptly to locate the individual and worked with school resource deputies to investigate the situation. The investigation resulted in the individual being removed from campus and arrested. We are thankful for our students and staff who acted quickly to alert administration and law enforcement to address the situation. Student and staff safety will always be our top priority.”