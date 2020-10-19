Unanimous Bryan City Council Rezones Land For New Housing Development Near Bonham Elementary School

A unanimous Bryan city council at their last meeting approved rezoning land to build 130 new homes south of Bonham elementary school.

No council members had any comments about the project that was endorsed by Bryan’s planning and zoning commission by a six to three margin.

City secretary Mary Lynne Stratta read a letter from developer Chandler Arden, addressing drainage concerns raised during the P&Z meeting and providing other details of the development.

Three local homebuilders will be involved in the Bonham Trace project, which will be located off Siegert Drive between Old Hearne and Tabor Roads.

Click HERE to read and download presentation material for the October 13, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear the Chandler Arden letter read by Mary Lynne Stratta during the October 13, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan city council approves rezoning for new housing development near Bonham elementary school” on Spreaker.