UIL Realignment for Brazos Valley Football Teams

February 3, 2022 Zach Taylor
12-6A

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Hutto

Harker Heights

Pflugerville Weiss

Temple

Waco Midway

11-5A Div. I

A&M Consolidated

Cedar Park

College Station

Georgetown

Georgetown East View

Leander

Leander Glenn

Pflugerville Hendrickson

10-5A Div. II

Brenham

Huntsville

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

Richmond Randle

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

Rudder

12-4A Div. I

Alvin Iowa Colony

Bay City

El Campo

Freeport Brazosport

Navasota

Needville

Stafford

11-4A Div. II

Gatesville

Madisonville

Robinson

Salado

Waco Connelly

12-4A Div. II

Caldwell

Cuero

Giddings

Gonzales

La Grange

Smithville

11-3A Div. I

Cameron Yoe

Franklin

Little River Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

12-3A Div. II

Anderson-Shiro

Hemphill

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Trinity

Warren

13-3A Div. II

Buffalo

Clifton

Elkhart

Florence

Lexington

Rogers

12-2A Div. I

Centerville

Corrigan-Camden

Groveton

Jewett Leon

Normangee

Saratoga West Hardin

13-2A Div. I

Flatonia

Hearne

Holland

Schulenburg

Thorndale

Thrall

Weimar

13-2A Div. II

Bartlett

Bremond

Chilton

Granger

Iola

Milano

14-2A Div. II

Burton

Falls City

Louise

Snook

Somerville

Yorktown

Runge

11-1A Div. II (6-man)

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Oglseby