UIL High School Football Realignment

December 8, 2021 Zach Taylor

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has undergone its biennial realignment, meaning a big change for one Bryan/College Station team in particular.

A&M Consolidated will move up from 5A Division II to Division I, joining fellow CSISD school College Station.

Bryan remains in 6A while Rudder stays in 5A Division II.

6A
Bryan

5A Div. I
A&M Consolidated
College Station

5A Div. II
Rudder
Brenham

4A Div. I
Navasota

4A Div. II
Madisonville

3A Div. I
Cameron Yoe
Franklin
Rockdale

3A Div. II
Anderson-Shiro
Buffalo
Lexington

2A Div. I
Centerville
Hearne
Jewett Leon
Normangee

2A Div. II
Bremond
Burton
Iola
Milano
Snook
Somerville

1A Div. II
Calvert
Dime Box