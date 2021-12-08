UIL High School Football Realignment

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has undergone its biennial realignment, meaning a big change for one Bryan/College Station team in particular.

A&M Consolidated will move up from 5A Division II to Division I, joining fellow CSISD school College Station.

Bryan remains in 6A while Rudder stays in 5A Division II.

6A

Bryan

5A Div. I

A&M Consolidated

College Station

5A Div. II

Rudder

Brenham

4A Div. I

Navasota

4A Div. II

Madisonville

3A Div. I

Cameron Yoe

Franklin

Rockdale

3A Div. II

Anderson-Shiro

Buffalo

Lexington

2A Div. I

Centerville

Hearne

Jewett Leon

Normangee

2A Div. II

Bremond

Burton

Iola

Milano

Snook

Somerville

1A Div. II

Calvert

Dime Box