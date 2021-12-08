UIL High School Football Realignment

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has undergone its biennial realignment, meaning a big change for one Bryan/College Station team in particular.
A&M Consolidated will move up from 5A Division II to Division I, joining fellow CSISD school College Station.
Bryan remains in 6A while Rudder stays in 5A Division II.
6A
Bryan
5A Div. I
A&M Consolidated
College Station
5A Div. II
Rudder
Brenham
4A Div. I
Navasota
4A Div. II
Madisonville
3A Div. I
Cameron Yoe
Franklin
Rockdale
3A Div. II
Anderson-Shiro
Buffalo
Lexington
2A Div. I
Centerville
Hearne
Jewett Leon
Normangee
2A Div. II
Bremond
Burton
Iola
Milano
Snook
Somerville
1A Div. II
Calvert
Dime Box