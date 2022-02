The U.S. Women’s hockey team has fallen to Canada, 3-2 in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

It marked the sixth Finals showdown between the two teams since the event was added to The Games in 1998.

Norway currently leads all other countries in total medals with 28. Russia is second with 24 and Germany and the U.S. each have 21.

The Americans’ count is made up of eight gold, eight silver and five bronze.