U.S. Open Women’s Finals Set

NEW YORK – The U.S. Open women’s Finals are set.

Top-seed Iga Swiatek rallied for a three-set win over (6) Aryna Sabalnka (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) Thursday, while (5) Ons Jabeur got the better of (17) Caroline Garcia, 6-1, 6-3.

Swiatek and Jabeur will duke it out Saturday at 3 p.m. at Billie Jean King Stadium.

The men’s Finals match will be set Friday when (5) Casper Ruud takes on (27) Karen Khachanov and (3) Carlos Alcaraz faces (22) Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinals of the tournament since 2006.