The U.S. Men’s hockey team has been eliminated from the Winter Olympics after falling to Slovakia, 3-2 in a shootout.

Meanwhile, Americans Alex Hall and Nick Goepper finished 1 and 2 in the men’s freeski slopestyle.

Team USA currently has 19 total medals in Beijing: eight gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Norway leads the way with a medal count of 28, followed by Russia with 23 and Germany with 20.