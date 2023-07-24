TxDOT Meeting Thursday Night About Widening FM 1179

Those who live and/or commute along FM 1179 east of Boonville Road will be dealing with future road construction.

The TxDOT district office in Bryan has announced a public meeting Thursday (July 27) to collect opinions about plans to widen 1179 to four lanes with a raised median and left turn lanes between Boonville Road to Easterling Drive.

Thursday’s meeting is from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

Click HERE to be directed to the TxDOT website for additional information about the FM 1179 project.

Click HERE to be directed to the TxDOT website with additional information about the FM 1179 widening meeting on July 27, 2023.

The project also includes roundabouts at 1179 and Coyote Run Road and one connecting 1179 to Merka and Steep Hollow Road.

And the expansion includes a shared use path for bicycles and pedestrians.

The widening won’t take place until after TxDOT finishes rebuilding another stretch of 1179…from Easterling Drive to FM 2038.

No construction timeline was announced on TxDOT’s website.

The Bryan TxDOT office is taking public comments through August 11.