TxDOT Hosting Virtual Meeting To Gain Public Opinion About Public Transit Funding For Seniors And The Disabled

If you are interested in more public transit service for seniors and/or the disabled, consider participating in a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT Bryan district spokesman Bob Colwell says there are many ways that federal funding for these services can benefit communities.

You can join Tuesday’s meeting anytime between 1 and 3 p.m.

