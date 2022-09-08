TxDOT Gets An Explanation For Thursday Morning’s Traffic Jam At Wellborn Road And Harvey Mitchell Parkway

The Texas department of transportation’s (TxDOT) Bryan district office gets an explanation about Thursday morning’s traffic jam at Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The contractor told TxDOT when they started shifting northbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell to new lanes Wednesday night, the contractor determined some restriping had to be done on Harvey Mitchell at the ramp to Wellborn.

The restriping, which took longer than expected, resulted in multiple detours for unsuspecting drivers headed to work and school.

A TxDOT spokesman told WTAW News that intersection was freed up around 9:30 a.m.

And the lane switch on northbound Harvey Mitchell was supposed to be finished by noon.

A reminder that the traffic switch on southbound Harvey Mitchell between FM 60 and Jones Butler Road will start Sunday night.