TxDOT Bryan District Office Update On Construction At Wellborn Road & Holleman Drive

The end is in sight for motorists who have been waiting for the completion of rebuilding the intersection of Holleman and Wellborn.

The TxDOT Bryan district office reports new traffic signals are being activated, which will allow left turns to be made.

Reopening Holleman west of the intersection will take two more steps.

TxDOT is told that Union Pacific crews will arrive next week to adjust railroad tracks to the new elevation of the roadway.

When that is completed, it will take about a month to pour the remaining concrete for the roadway at the tracks.