TxDOT Bicycle Plan in Bryan-College Station Region

The TxDOT Bryan District office is looking for citizen, specifically bicyclist, feedback.

Spokesman Bob Colwell says while many bikeways are planned and funded at the local level, the state works with local communities to develop bikeway networks integrated with the state system.

“The regional framework helps to increase safety, connectivity, and access throughout the state,” says Colwell.

Colwell says the Bryan District is one of four pilot bike plans in the state. The others include Laredo, Pharr, and San Antonio.

“The district bike plans will analyze needs on the highway system, prioritize routes, and identify potential improvements,” says Colwell.

Colwell says the statewide bicycle analysis will take place over the next year and includes an online survey and virtual public meetings.

CLICK HERE to take the online survey and find more information about the analysis.

