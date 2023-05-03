TxDOT Announces Public Hearing For Future Four Lane Loop Around The South Side Of Madisonville

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces a public hearing will be held regarding a future four lane loop around the south side of Madisonville.

The public hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, from 4:30 until 7 p.m. at Madisonville High School.

What has been designated as Loop 1853 is a seven and a half mile highway from Highway 21 near FM 1452 west of Madisonville to Highway 21 east of the city near FM 2346.

Overpasses with entrance and exit ramps would be built at Highway 90, Highway 75, and Interstate 45.

The public hearing notice does not say when construction might begin.

All written comments must be received or postmarked by Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to be included in the official record.

Click HERE to read and download the TxDOT public hearing notice.