Two Women Fighting In The Brazos County District Clerk’s Office Are Arrested For Family Violence Assault

Two women in the Brazos County district clerk’s office filing paperwork for a divorce instead land in jail.

A spokeswoman in the district clerk’s office tells WTAW News that the petition did not get filed because they were involved in an altercation.

An arrest report from the sheriff’s office states that Perry pulled a pen out of Hall’s hand.

Perry then struck Hall, then both women struck each other with their fists.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived to find the women had been separated by an attorney investigator.

Both women are out of jail after posting bond.

Online records it is Hall’s third time to jail since April 2021 and Perry’s 15th visit since 2009.