Two Women Escape Life Threatening Injuries Following Gunfire After A Robbery That Began As A Drug Transaction

A College Station man remains in jail following his arrest Monday afternoon for shooting at two women in a car after robbing the driver of marijuana and 11 or 12 dollars.

The College Station police arrest reported stated the driver sustained an eye injury from broken glass caused by the gunfire in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Southwest Parkway two blocks west of South Knoll elementary school.

The driver crashed her vehicle at the entrance to the emergency room at College Station’s St. Joseph’s medical center.

The passenger was also treated for injuries caused by shattered glass.

The man who was arrested, 24 year old Keynaedrick Wheaton, was found in his apartment, which is located where the shooting took place.

Wheaton is held in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 dollars following his arrest for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Online court records stated Wheaton was out of prison early…after being sentenced in 2017 to eight years for robbery.

Original story, June 13 2022:

Gunfire Monday afternoon in College Station was during what police described on social media as a drug transaction and a robbery.

According to CSPD social media, officers responded to Southwest Parkway about two blocks west of South Knoll elementary school around 1:45 p.m.

One shot injured multiple people inside a vehicle.

Those who were hurt drove in themselves to a College Station hospital, where they were treated for non-incapacitating injuries.

One person who was not identified was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.