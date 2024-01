Motorists using Wellborn Road in College Station will be dealing with two changes starting next week.

The city of College Station has announced on Tuesday, January 9, opening the Deacon Drive railroad crossing. When that happens, the railroad crossing at Cain Road will close.

The second event is activating the new traffic signal at Wellborn and Rock Prairie and removing the poles with the old signals.

During the transition, motorists should expect intermittent traffic delays.