Two Wellborn Middle School Students Are Arrested By Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies For Possessing Weapons

Two Wellborn middle school students were arrested this week for bringing weapons to school.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputy David Wilcox says the arrests came after another student told administrators they saw a gun in a classmates backpack. That gun had no magazine.

The other student had a magazine containing ammunition.

Both were charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and illegal possession inside a school.

A Brazos County sheriff’s school resource deputy was also involved in the investigation of the incident.

Wilcox said “at this time there is no information, there’s nothing that would lead us to believe that this was going into something violent or if that was ever the intention.”

Wilcox said “it was very poor decisions on bringing weapons onto school property”, adding “show and tell is a good way to put” what happened.

Wilcox also praised the student who reported what they saw, saying “that is a wonderful thing that allowed us to go ahead and figure that out and take the appropriate action.”

