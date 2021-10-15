Two Weekends Of The 10th Brazos Valley Fair And Rodeo Begins Saturday

The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo celebrates ten years with two weekends of events at the Brazos County Expo.

Senior manager Fiona Meyer says the first weekend, called a kickoff weekend, begins Saturday with a steak cookoff contest that is open to everyone and registrations will be accepted until the time of the event.

The first Saturday (October 16) also includes two welding contests. One involves a competition involving 200 high school students who will pursue a professional certification.

The first Sunday (October 17), there will be a tractor pull.

On Thursday, October 21, all Texas junior exhibitors are eligible to participate in a public speaking competition.

The following weekend, Friday October 22 through Sunday October 24, are traditional events that includes rodeos, concerts, the carnival, and other attractions.

Meyer says volunteers are still be recruited, and their organizations will be paid for volunteer time.

Discounted general admission tickets and carnival wristband are available until October 17 at Producers Cooperative Association and Boot Barn.

More information is online at www.brazosvalleyfair.com.

Click below for comments from Fiona Meyer, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “10th Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo begins two weekends of activities on Saturday” on Spreaker.