Two Texas A&M Interim Appointees Given Jobs On A Permanent Basis

News release from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks on June 2 announced that Jack G. Baldauf had been named vice president for research and that Annie S. McGowan had been named vice president and associate provost for diversity, effective immediately.

“Dr. Baldauf and Dr. McGowan are proven leaders who will help Texas A&M thrive during this era of transformational growth and development,” Banks said.

Baldauf had served in the interim role since June 3, 2021. Before that, Baldauf, a professor in the College of Geosciences, was senior associate vice president for research.

Texas A&M’s Division of Research facilitates internal and external collaborations to increase federal funding, strengthen the research infrastructure, encourage commercialization partnerships and ensure research compliance. Texas A&M researchers generated expenditures of more than $1.131 billion in FY 2020, making it the only university in the state to surpass the $1 billion mark.

“I look forward to continuing to work with members of the research community to advance the overall growth, success and research leadership of Texas A&M, both nationally and internationally,” Baldauf said.

McGowan had served as interim since Dec. 1, 2020. Previously, McGowan was associate dean for undergraduate programs at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School, where she holds the Bill and Gina Flores Professorship in Business. She also served as assistant dean for diversity and inclusion at Mays from 2016 to 2018.

The Office for Diversity facilitates engagement and collaboration in the areas of diversity, inclusion and equity through a Fellows program, a faculty mentoring program, a grant program and more.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with my Texas A&M colleagues, the student body, and our external stakeholders to help our great university achieve its land grant mission to equitably serve the state of Texas,” McGowan said. “With engagement from our campus and community partners, we can elevate the experiences of those who work and learn on our campuses, while ensuring that Texas A&M can meet the challenges of contributing to a workforce that is prepared to lead in a diverse and global environment.”