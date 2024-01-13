Two Serious Injuries Following A One Vehicle Crash Near Easterwood Airport

College Station police report two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a one vehicle crash Friday night (January 12).

Photos on CSPD’s Facebook page shows a S-U-V on its passenger side with the engine on the roadway.

When officers arrived, one person was outside the vehicle.

A second person was removed from inside the vehicle by College Station firefighters.

A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the S-U-V went on its side after hitting a retaining wall.

The crash, which was on FM 60 at the diverging diamond interchange near the airport, was headed east towards the A&M west campus.