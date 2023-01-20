Two people are being sought in a burglary and theft January 11 at the Hindu Society of the Brazos Valley temple south of College Station.

Thousands of dollars in cash and property was taken.

Video of the suspects that the temple shared with Brazos County Crime Stoppers is on WTAW’s social media.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputy David Wilcox says these types of crimes doesn’t take place often at places of worship.

Wilcox says investigators do not believe this was a hate crime based on religious reasons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS or the sheriff’s office.

Click below for comments from David Wilcox, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Two people being sought in a burglary and theft at a Hindu Temple south of College Station” on Spreaker.