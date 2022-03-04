Two People Arrested By Texas A&M Police On Charges Of Assaulting Demond Demas And A Relative On Campus Are Released From Jail After Paying Fines

Two people arrested by Texas A&M police on charges of assaulting suspended Aggie football player Demond Demas and a relative were released from jail after each paid a $452 dollar fine.

That information involving Robert and Tiffany Ferguson comes from the Brazos County jail booking website.

The Ferguson’s, who a university police spokesman says knows Demas, were arrested for misdemeanor assault by contact.

The Thursday afternoon incident took place on campus as D3mas and a relative were on their way to a university hearing regarding last weekend’s charge of Demas assaulting a girlfriend.

Demas said he was struck in the shoulder by Robert Ferguson and fell to the ground. Demas said the blow that he took did not leave bruising or marks.

According to the UPD arrest report, Tiffany Ferguson struck Demas’s relative in the face. Both women received medical treatment at the scene.

Original story:

Robert Ferguson was a Aggie football receiver in 2000 who then spent seven seasons in the NFL.

There were no jail booking photos for Robert or Tiffany Ferguson at the time this article was published.