Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests.

According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped.

After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search where bullet casings were found on the drivers and passenger sides.

The driver, 33 year old Nicholas Carpenter of Bryan and the passenger, 38 year old Raul Rodriguez Mandujano of College Station, were arrested for disorderly conduct-discharging a firearm.

Mandujano was also charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Both men are out of jail after posting bonds.