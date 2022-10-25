Two local governing bodies recently received requests to slow down traffic to protect children.

College Station ISD school crossing guard Camille Batts told her school board about her attempts to get the attention of speeders and drivers who turn in front of children.

Brazos County commissioners heard from a parent in the Stone Creek Farms development off of FM 1179 east of the Steep Hollow cemetery. Keith Watson says speeders on side streets are placing in danger, the lives of 17 children under the age of 13.

Because remarks were made during public comments, neither the school board or county commissioners could respond to the requests.

Click below for comments from Camille Batts during the October 18, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting, and from Keith Watson during the October 18, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Two local governing bodies hear from public speakers about speeders putting children's lives in danger” on Spreaker.