Two Local Arrests On Multiple Charges

For the second time in as many years, a Bryan man arrested by Bryan police on multiple municipal court charges is released to community service. Online jail records show 27 year old Ronzani Taylor Jr. was arrested on 11 warrants where he owed almost $5,300 dollars in fines and court costs. Two days later, Taylor was released. In July of last year, Taylor was arrested on 16 municipal court warrants. He spent two months in jail before being released to community service.

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy who pulled over a speeder last weekend received assistance from Bryan police in arresting the driver on multiple charges. 31 year old Alan Alvarez-Salazar of Bryan is accused of DWI, resisting arrest, and possessing a gun as a convicted felon. The arrest report noted the gun was reported stolen from Grimes County. He was also arrested on warrants related to four upcoming trials from arrests last year for evading arrest and drug charges. Salazar is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $40,000 dollars.