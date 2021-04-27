Two Houston Men Enter Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court Cases Of Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A Houston area man who admitted last month to breaking into a College Station apartment more than four years ago and threatening a woman with a gun was sentenced this month to eight years in prison. According to the Brazos County district attorney’s office, a Texas A&M student came out of her bedroom in the midnight hour to find the man in her kitchen. The victim returned to her bedroom and locked the door after he pointed the gun at her and started yelling obscenities. 24 year old Holden Crucet, who eluded officers during the January 2017 incident by cutting off a cast on his arm, was arrested 14 months later. His punishment followed testimony by the victim and prosecutors presenting his criminal history in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

It’s been nearly five years since Bryan and College Station police investigated a chase that went through the two cities. This month, two men in a SUV admitted to their involvement in firing their guns at three people inside a car. According to the CSPD arrest report, the Houston area men sold more than one and a half pounds of marijuana and were paid with $4,000 dollars in counterfeit money. In plea agreements with the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 27 year old Richard Russell was sentenced to six years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. And 27 year old Denzel Edwards was given two years probation from a one year sentence after admitting to deadly conduct. The chase and the gunfire that took place in June of 2016 started at 1:45 in the morning outside a College Station apartment complex on Harvey Mitchell near Holleman. The more than seven mile chase ended on Harvey Mitchell in Bryan between Turkey Creek and Leonard Roads. That’s after the SUV rammed the car four or five times and both vehicles crashed. No injuries were reported.

