Two Houston Men Arrested On Charges Of Using A Counterfeit Key To Steal Mail From the College Station Post Office

College Station police is involved in the arrest of two Houston men on charges of stealing 117 pieces of mail from the College Station post office.

CSPD arrest reports state an undercover operation that took place Sunday night showed the men used a counterfeit key to open the outgoing mail box on the north side of the post office building.

Both men were caught following a foot chase with postal service special investigators.

117 pieces of mail were recovered.

17 year old Angel Oviedo and 18 year old Luis Lozano were taken to the Brazos County jail on charges of mail theft and evading arrest.

As of Monday afternoon, both men remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $11,000 dollars each.