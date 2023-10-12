Two For One Match Benefitting Eight School Districts When Donations Are Made To Brazos Valley Gives

Eight school districts or their foundations in the Brazos Valley are eligible to receive grant money from the Greater Texas Foundation through contributions to the annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser.

For each dollar donated through the brazosvalleygives.org website, the foundation is giving two dollars, up to $2,500 per district.

Eligible districts are College Station, Bryan, Brenham, Caldwell, Navasota, Centerville, Somerville, and Burton.

Through Thursday afternoon (October 12, 2023), the website shows more than $269,000 dollars has been contributed during the early giving period to 118 organizations by more 750 people.

News release from the Brazos Valley Gives organization:

If you donate to your local school district/education foundation with a gift through Brazos Valley Gives, your gift will triple in value, thanks to a grant from Greater Texas Foundation.

The Bryan-based foundation awarded a grant of $40,000 to the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley to provide matching funds for eight public K-12 education foundations/school districts that are participating in Brazos Valley Gives this year, representing Brenham ISD, Bryan ISD, Burton ISD, Caldwell ISD, College Station ISD, Navasota ISD, Somerville ISD and Centerville ISD.

Each school district/education foundation will receive a 2:1 match for the first $2,500 they raise through Brazos Valley Gives. That means for every $1 you give, Greater Texas Foundation will provide $2 more—so each participating school district is eligible to receive up to $5,000 in matching funds through this grant.

“Greater Texas Foundation works to remove barriers to educational opportunity for young people across Texas,” said President/CEO Sue McMillin. “We are proud to support the students and teachers here in the communities where we live and work.”

“The Community Foundation is excited to host Brazos Valley Gives for its 5th Anniversary, and it is perfectly aligned with our mission – Philanthropy!” said Patricia Gerling, Foundation President/CEO. “Without a doubt, we are proud to support teachers who enrich the minds and creativity of our students daily, and what a great way to invest in their future. Brazos Valley Gives encourages individuals, businesses and local Foundations to come together on one day with one purpose – to provide financial support for important quality of life needs throughout the 7-county region.” Over the past 3 years, Greater Texas has provided $95,000 in matching funds to support Brazos Valley Gives school districts.

Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long giving initiative that brings the region together as one community to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits during an 18-hour online giving day. This year, Brazos Valley Gives is on Tuesday, October 17, but early giving is open now. To make a donation to any participating school district foundation, visit www.brazosvalleygives.org.