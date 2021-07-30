Two Felony Theft Arrests By Bryan Police This Week

A Bryan woman who has five felony theft convictions during the last ten years is arrested on charges of three felony thefts in the last three months. According to the Bryan police arrest report, a 70 year old shopper at Walmart was distracted by a man who asked her a question. That is when 39 year old Julia Kemp is accused of taking the victim’s purse. The shopper ran and screamed at Kemp to stop. BPD officers used a photo taken by another shopper of the getaway vehicle to identify and find Kemp. In addition to the June 30th incident at Walmart, Kemp is accused of felony thefts on May seventh and April 21st. According to online records, Kemp was booked Tuesday for the 30th time in the Brazos County jail in the last 21 years. As of Friday morning, she was still held in lieu of bonds totaling $48,000 dollars.

A former caregiver for an 82 year old Bryan man has been arrested on charges of forging eight checks totaling 67 hundred dollars. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 23 year old Patrick Lewis-West denies committing the thefts that took place between March and June of last year. Detectives went to one bank where one check was deposited with West’s signature. At a second bank, detectives found surveillance video where West deposited the remaining five checks. West, who was arrested July 25th, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.