Two Faculty Groups Issue Letters With Different Responses About A Texas A&M Professor’s Two Week Suspension

The recent revelation of a Texas A&M faculty member who was suspended last spring after someone was offended by what she said during a lecture continues to draw attention.

Last week, the Texas Tribune reported Dr. Joy Alonzo was censured by the University of Texas medical branch in Galveston. That was followed by a two week suspension by A&M. Both actions followed someone being offended by what Alonzo said last March about the lieutenant governor’s position in the opioid crisis.

Since then, the speaker of the A&M faculty senate sent WTAW News a letter from a coalition of faculty members from across the country. The letter from the Academic Freedom Alliance stated in part that they were “relieved that the investigation was eventually dropped, but it never should have been launched in the first place.” The alliance added “This affair shows a disturbing lack of concern with academic freedom principles in the Texas A&M System.” The Academic Freedom Alliance letter also stated that “the university’s actions represent an egregious violation of the principles of academic freedom and the university’s responsibilities under the First Amendment.”

The A&M system forwarded to WTAW News, a letter from the university’s distinguished professor executive committee. The 11 member group applauded system chancellor John Sharp and his officers for their quick action to defend and clear Dr. Alonzo. The committee’s letter stated that validated the professor’s right to free speech and academic freedom. The committee also unanimously adopted a resolution commending Sharp “for his strong support of the rights of faculty to free speech and academic freedom and his continued engagement with representative bodies of the faculty.”

