Two DWI Cases In Brazos County District Court End In Plea Agreements

The 46th time that a 69 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail, it is after admitting to driving while intoxicated with three prior convictions. Jerry Wayne Davis, who was arrested by Bryan police in June of 2020, was sentenced to four years in prison. Davis’s prior DWI convictions were in 1991, 1996, and 2000. The punishment also includes Davis admitting to driving with an invalid license with five prior convictions. The plea agreement with the district attorney’s office was made July 5, but Davis did not go to jail until September 20. He was given credit for time served, and the guilty pleas and punishment can not be appealed.

In March of 2022, Bryan police arrested the driver of a car that went through yards near Fannin elementary school. On Monday (September 18, 2023), the driver reported to the Brazos County jail after entering a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office. 28 year old Carlianne Swint of San Antonio, formerly of College Station, was sentenced to three years in prison for her third DWI. The other two convictions were in Bexar County. Court documents also show that after Swint is released, she will no longer be required to have an ignition interlock device on her vehicle.