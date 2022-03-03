Two Dead, Two Hospitalized Following DPS Chase That Began As A Traffic Stop In Snook

A DPS traffic stop in Snook Wednesday afternoon results in a chase that ended in a deadly crash.

A DPS news release did not disclose the reason for the traffic stop on Snook’s Main Street.

The traffic stop led to an undisclosed criminal investigation that resulted in the driver of a car taking off and driving out of town.

The pursuit ended when the car struck a tree along county road 269.

Two backseat passengers were declared dead at the scene.

The driver and front seat passenger were flown to a Bryan hospital with major injuries.

No names have been released and DPS continues what the news release stated was a criminal investigation.