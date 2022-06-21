Two Crashes Closes Southbound Lanes Of Highway 6 For Six Hours On Monday Afternoon

College Station police and the Bryan TxDOT office report the southbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Monday afternoon for six hours from two crashes.

The first, was a semi that blew a tire and struck a concrete barrier then leaked diesel fuel.

TxDOT spokesman Bob Colwell said that was followed by a distracted driver in a truck pulling an empty horse trailer hit a piece of TxDOT equipment.

Colwell said the equipment, called a “truck mounted attenuator”, was placed to protect their employees who were taking care of the diesel spill.

CSPD and TxDOT report no one was injured.

Click below for comments from Bob Colwell, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

