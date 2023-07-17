Two Crashes And An Improper Turn Leads To Arrests On Drunk Driving Charges

A 20 year old Calvert man is arrested by Bryan police on a charge of intoxication assault resulting in serious bodily injury. This follows a crash Saturday (July 15) at two in the morning near Midtown Park. The BPD arrest report says Riley Smith was driving a pickup truck that struck the concrete wall of the overpass at Villa Maria and Wellborn. The officer wrote that Smith was so intoxicated that “he thought he was at his house instead of the side of the road.” An 18 year old who was riding in the backseat sustained a broken neck and a concussion. Smith, who was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.

Bryan police report no injuries after a pickup truck struck a house and two parked cars south of Sue Haswell Park. Four officers and a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy responded Saturday night (July 15) to the home on Antone Street. The BPD arrest report included a review of video from the home and the owner of one of the vehicles. The driver’s breath alcohol samples measured more than twice the legal limit at.198 and .203. That led to the arrest of 19 year old Santiago Alvaro-Ramos of Bryan on a DWI charge. Ramos is also being held for immigration authorities.

A Texas A&M police officer reports seeing a car in the Northgate district run a stop sign, then drive around a truck and over a sidewalk to make a right turn. This happened after the bars closed Friday morning (July 14) at University and Boyett. According to the UPD arrest report, the officer noticed alcohol on the driver’s breath and the driver refused to do any field sobriety tests. That led to the arrest of 28 year old Refugio Rios-Deleon of College Station on a charge of DWI with two prior convictions. After the driver was taken to a hospital for a blood sample, Deleon was taken to jail. where he was released after posting a $10,000 dollar bond.