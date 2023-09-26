There will be two contested races in the March 2024 primary for Brazos County commission.

Former state representative and College Station city councilman Fred Brown posted on his Facebook page that he plans to file for the precinct three position. Current commissioner and former College Station mayor Nancy Berry tells WTAW News that she intends to seek a third term. Both Brown and Berry are Republicans.

In June, local attorney and a member of the BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities) board Bentley Nettles announced he would seek the county commission’s precinct one position. Current commissioner Steve Aldrich told WTAW News that he intends to seek a third term. Both Nettles and Aldrich are Republicans.

The first day to file for the March 2024 primary is November 11.