Two Consecutive Days Of Public Remarks By Texas A&M Interim President Mark Welsh

Texas A&M’s interim president began this week addressing two groups.

Mark Welsh was a guest at Monday’s faculty senate meeting.

Tuesday morning, Welsh addressed all employees in a virtual meeting with faculty senate speaker Tracy Hammond and university staff council chairwoman Sarah Franke.

Click below to hear Mark Welsh’s comments to Texas A&M employees on August 15, 2023.

Listen to “Texas A&M interim president Mark Welsh addresses university employees” on Spreaker.

Click below to watch the August 14, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Comments from speaker Tracy Hammond begins at 14:00.

Mark Welsh is introduced at 22:09 and the conversation ends at 1:37:33.